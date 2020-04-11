Iran: Coronavirus death toll jumps to 4,357

ANKARA

With 125 more deaths from the new coronavirus, Iran’s death toll rose to 4,357, a health official said on Saturday.

Kianoush Jahanpour, a Health Ministry spokesman, told a live state TV broadcast that 1,837 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total infections to 70,029.

Jahanpour said 41,947 people have recovered so far and were discharged from hospitals, while 3,987 patients are in critical condition.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions.

Data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University shows that worldwide infections have exceeded 1.7 million, with the death toll surpassing 103,000. Nearly 379,000 people have recovered.

* Writing by Erdogan Cagatay Zontur