Iran: Coronavirus death toll jumps to 4,585

ANKARA

With 111 more deaths reported in Iran, the death toll out of coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic has increased to 4,585, a country’s health official said on Monday.

Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour told the TV channels that 1,617 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total infections to 73,303.

Jahanpour said 45,983 people have recovered so far and were discharged from hospitals, while 3,877 patients are in critical condition.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions.

Data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University shows that worldwide infections have exceeded 1.85 million, with the death toll surpassing 114,331. More than 435,000 people have recovered.

* Writing by Zehra Nur Duz