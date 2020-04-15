Iran: Coronavirus death toll jumps to 4,777

ANKARA

With 94 new deaths reported in Iran, the death toll from the new coronavirus rose to 4,777, state media said on Wednesday.

The Iranian state TV reported Kianoush Jahanpour, a spokesman for the Health Ministry, as saying that 1,512 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total infections to 76,389.

Jahanpour said 49,933 people have recovered so far and been discharged from hospitals, while 3,643 patients are in critical condition.

Since the virus emerged in China last December, it has spread to at least 185 countries and regions.

There are more than 1.98 million confirmed infections globally with nearly 127,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. Almost 495,000 have recovered.