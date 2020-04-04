Iran: Coronavirus death toll rises to 3,452

ANKARA

Iran reported 158 more deaths from coronavirus on Saturday, pushing the death toll to 3,452, a health official said.

Kianoush Jahanpour, a spokesman for the Health Ministry, said that 2,560 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total infections to 55,743, according to Iran’s state TV.

Jahanpour said 19,736 people have so far recovered and been discharged from hospitals, while 4,103 patients are in critical condition.

After first appearing in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December, the virus has spread to at least 181 countries and regions.

The global death toll from the virus has hit over 59,000 with more than 1.1 million confirmed cases and over 228,000 recoveries, according to the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

*Writing By Seda Sevencan