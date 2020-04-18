Iran: Coronavirus death toll rises to 4,958

ANKARA

Iran on Thursday reported 89 new fatalities from the coronavirus, raising the death toll to 4,958, state media said on Thursday.

The Iranian state TV reported Kianoush Jahanpour, a spokesman for the Health Ministry, as saying that 1,499 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total infections to 79,494.

Jahanpour said 54,064 people have recovered so far and been discharged from hospitals, while 3,563 patients are in critical condition.

More than 2.16 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll over 146,000 and nearly 551,000 recoveries, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Despite the rising number of cases, most people who contract the virus suffer mild symptoms before making a recovery.