Iran: Coronavirus death toll rises to 5,118

ISTANBUL

Iran on Sunday reported 87 new fatalities from coronavirus, raising the death toll to 5,118, state media said on Sunday.

The Iranian state TV reported Kianoush Jahanpour, a spokesman for the Health Ministry, as saying that 1,343 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total infections to 82,211.

Jahanpour added that 57,023 people had recovered and discharged from hospitals, whereas 3,456 patients were in critical condition.

More than 2.34 million cases have been reported in 185 countries and regions, with the death toll over 161,300 and nearly 600,000 recoveries, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Billions of people are under containment to slow the pandemic.

*Writing by Burak Dag