Iran: Coronavirus death toll rises to 5,209

Iran reported 91 new fatalities from coronavirus, raising the death toll to 5,209, state media said on Monday.

The Iranian state television reported Kianoush Jahanpour, a spokesman for the Health Ministry, as saying that 1,294 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 83,505.

Jahanpour added that 59,273 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, whereas 3,389 patients were in critical condition.

The disease that was first detected in Wuhan, China late last year has spread to 185 countries and regions.

It has killed more than 165,000 people and infected over 2.4 million, according to the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.