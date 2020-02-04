Iran criticizes Ukrainian experts for publicizing audio file related to plane crash

TEHRAN, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization on Monday criticized the Ukrainian experts for publicizing an audio file related to investigations on the recent Ukrainian passenger plane crash, semi-official Fars news agency reported.

The audio file contained the communication of an Iranian pilot of a local airliner with the control tower of Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport at the time when the Ukrainian passenger plane was hit over the suburban of Tehran last month, Fars said.

Iran will no longer share any document concerning the investigations with the Ukrainian experts, said Hassan Rezaeefar, who is in charge of the crash investigations.

“We are surprised by publicizing this file. The file was part of the documents given to Ukrainian experts during the joint technical investigations of the crash,” said Rezaeefar from Civil Aviation Organizatio.

“The action by the Ukrainians have made us no longer share any other evidence with them,” he added.

The Ukrainian expert team has left Iran, the Iranian official revealed.

According to an audio file leaked by Ukrainian media earlier in the day, the Iranian pilot who witnessed the incident said he saw “a big flash hitting something” near the Iranian airport.

On Jan. 8, a Ukrainian Boeing 737-800 passenger plane crashed near Tehran, killing all the 176 onboard.

Later, Iran’s armed forces confirmed that an “unintentional” launch of a military missile shot down the Ukrainian airliner.