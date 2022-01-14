Iran declares that the implementation of a 25-year strategic agreement with China has begun.

Iran declares that the implementation of a 25-year strategic partnership with China has begun.

The announcement was made during the first official visit to Beijing by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

Iran’s capital city is TEHRAN.

On his first official visit to China, Iran’s top diplomat announced that the ambitious 25-year strategic agreement between the two countries has begun to be implemented.

Following extensive discussions with senior Chinese officials during his two-day visit to Beijing, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian announced on Friday that the two sides have agreed to announce the start of the long-term pact’s implementation.

Amir-Abdollahian told reporters in Beijing after his meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi that the two countries had made “adequate arrangements” to put the agreement into effect, calling it “one of the important achievements” of the trip.

It was the first visit to Beijing by the top Iranian diplomat since taking office in September.

He also carried President Ebrahim Raisi’s letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The (dollar)400 billion agreement between Tehran and Beijing was signed on March 27 last year during Wang’s visit to Tehran by then-Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif.

The agreement allows for economic and cultural exchange between the two countries, as well as Iran’s participation in the Belt and Road Initiative, a massive infrastructure project spanning East Asia to Europe.

Last year, the agreement sparked a hornet’s nest in Iran, with many fearing it would open Iran’s strategic ports to Chinese investment and military bases.

Officials, on the other hand, have refuted these claims.

The deal was envisioned in 2016, when Chinese President Xi Jinping paid a visit to Iran shortly after the world powers and Iran signed a nuclear deal.

The Iran-China agreement was put on hold after the United States pulled out of the deal in May 2018, followed by the reinstatement of sanctions.

On Friday, Amir-Abdollahian tweeted that he was “very happy” to start the new year with an official visit to China, citing the strategic agreement and ongoing nuclear talks in Vienna as topics of discussion.

Iran’s foreign minister wrote an article in China’s state-run daily, Global Times, before leaving for the trip, expressing his hope that the trip “will be a promising new horizon for our promotion and development of cooperation in various domains.”

Tehran-Beijing ties have improved dramatically.

