Iran downplays U.S. attempts to trigger “snapback” mechanism

TEHRAN, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) — Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Sunday that the United States cannot invoke the snapback mechanism under the UN Security Council of 2231, official IRNA news agency reported.

Washington has officially announced its departure from the Iranian 2015 landmark deal and “has no right to invoke snapback clause,” Zarif was quoted as saying.

“They (the Americans) think that if they say something loud and repeat it again and again, it will bring them a right,” Zarif said with reference to the U.S. persistance on triggering snapback which means restoration of all pre-2015 UN sanctions against Iran.

The United States has said it would invoke snapback sanctions against Iran, after its attempt to extend arms embargo against Iran failed. Enditem