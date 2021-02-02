Iran expands traffic restrictions to all cities to avoid new wave of COVID-19

TEHRAN, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) — Iranian health authorities announced on Monday the expansion of traffic restrictions implemented in cities on red and orange alert to cities on yellow alert, in order to avoid a new wave of COVID-19.

“To preserve the great achievements in the control of COVID-19, the traffic restrictions that were effective in controlling the disease have been extended from orange alert areas to yellow ones,” the Iranian Deputy Minister of Health and Medical Education Alireza Raisi said, as quoted by official news agency IRNA.

The prohibition for private vehicles to enter a city on orange alert different than that of the vehicle’s numberplate has therefore been expanded to cities on lower-risk yellow alert.

Raisi said there are currently in Iran 18 cities on orange alert, some 124 others on yellow alert, and 306 cities on blue alert, the lowest alert level in the COVID-19 governmental evaluation system.

Earlier in the day, the spokeswoman for Iran’s Ministry of Health announced 6,597 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, raising the country’s overall count to 1,424,596 confirmed infections.

Of the new cases registered in the past 24 hours, 817 patients had to be hospitalized, Sima Sadat Lari said at her daily briefing, according to the ministry’s official website.

Between Sunday and Monday, 79 new deaths related to the coronavirus were registered, she added, making for a total death toll of 58,038 in the country.

The number of patients having recovered or been released from Iranian hospitals has reached 1,216,305 so far, while 3,896 others are currently in critical condition, according to Sadat Lari. Enditem