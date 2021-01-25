Iran FM to start 5-nation tour over bilateral, regional issues

TEHRAN, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will embark on a five-nation tour for talks on bilateral as well as regional issues, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh announced Saturday.

Zarif’s tour will start on Monday and cover Azerbaijan, Russia, Armenia, Georgia and Turkey, said Khatibzadeh, according to the Ministry’s website.

During his tour, Zarif will meet with his counterparts and other senior officials to discuss bilateral issues, latest developments in the Caucasus region, joint projects as well as peace and stability in the region, he noted. Enditem