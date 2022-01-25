Iran has sentenced a French national to eight years in prison for spying.

Iran sentences a French national to eight years in prison for spying.

Benjamin Briere was detained in May 2020 for filming in a restricted area near Iran’s border.

TEHRAN, Iran (Reuters) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani

According to his lawyers, a court in Iran sentenced a French man to eight years in prison on spying charges on Tuesday.

In May 2020, Iranian police arrested Benjamin Briere near the Turkmenistan border for secretly filming the area with a helicam, a remote-controlled mini helicopter used for aerial photography.

According to reports, Briere, 36, was in Iran on a tourist visa.

No Iranian official has yet commented on the verdict, which Briere’s Paris-based lawyer has described as “politically motivated.”

In a statement, Philippe Valent said, “It is unacceptable that Benjamin Briere remains a hostage to negotiations on the part of a regime that persists in its desire to arbitrarily detain a French citizen and use him as a bargaining chip.”

According to one of Briere’s Iranian lawyers, Saeid Dehghan, the sentence will be appealed because it was “harsher than expected.”

Briere was charged with “espionage” and “propaganda against the state,” according to Dehghan, who told local media in February of last year.

According to him, the French national was charged with photographing a “restricted area.”

The sentence comes at a sensitive time in Vienna, where Iran and world powers, including France, are negotiating to save the 2015 nuclear deal.

France’s stance in the talks, which have been ongoing since April of last year, is seen as more assertive than that of other European parties.

The French Foreign Ministry called the verdict “unacceptable” in a statement released on Tuesday, adding that it was in contact with Briere.

One of the sticking points in the Vienna nuclear talks has been the issue of Iranian prisoners, which the US special envoy for Iran has linked to the negotiations’ final outcome.

Robert Malley, the White House press secretary, said earlier this week that a deal with Iran would be unlikely unless Tehran released four US prisoners.

In response, an Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said Tehran has always refused “preconditions,” urging the Americans not to “complicate the already complicated talks.”

Many foreign nationals and dual nationals from the United States, France, the United Kingdom, and other Western countries are being held in Iranian jails on various charges, including spying.