Iran has stated that talks with Saudi Arabia in Iraq will continue.

In January 2016, Riyadh and Tehran broke diplomatic ties.

Iran’s capital city is TEHRAN.

Iran said on Monday that talks with Saudi Arabia mediated by Iraq will continue, as part of efforts to normalize relations between the two arch rivals.

At a news conference in Tehran, Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said, “The next round of negotiations between Iran and Saudi Arabia is on the agenda.”

“These meetings will take place in Iraq,” he added.

Following an attack on the Saudi Embassy in Tehran in January 2016, after Shia cleric Nimr al-Nimr was executed by Saudi authorities, Tehran and Riyadh severed diplomatic ties.

After Iran accused Saudi authorities of deliberately killing around 400 Iranian pilgrims in a 2015 stampede in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, relations between the two rivals deteriorated further in September 2016.

Since then, the two sides have been embroiled in a bitter regional rivalry, accusing each other of waging a proxy war for regional clout.

Talks in Vienna

Saudi Arabia, according to Khatibzadeh, was one of a number of countries that sent delegations to Vienna, Austria, to participate in bilateral meetings in line with their “national interests.”

Late last year, Iran and the P4(plus)1 (Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and Germany) resumed their marathon talks for the eighth time.

The talks are focused on Iran’s main demand: the lifting of sanctions imposed by the previous US administration after it unilaterally exited the 2015 nuclear deal in May 2018.

Tehran is “not satisfied with the pace of the negotiations in Vienna,” according to Khatibzadeh.

The spokesman stated that his country will not accept “any artificial deadlines,” accusing the opposing side of “wasting a lot of time in the seventh round and then agreeing to negotiate on Iran’s proposals.”

Ibrahim Mukhtar contributed to this article.