Iran holds nationwide motorcade rallies to commemorate the revolution of 1979.

With nationwide motorcade rallies, Iran commemorates the 1979 revolution.

Following an increase in coronavirus cases, health officials imposed restrictions on foot processions.

TEHRAN, Iran –

On the 43rd anniversary of the 1979 revolution, tens of thousands of people in cars and motorcycles took to the streets in major cities across Iran on Friday.

The annual celebrations have been limited to motorcade rallies for the second year in a row, with health officials imposing new restrictions on foot processions in the wake of a spike in coronavirus cases.

The motorcade rallies in Tehran began in the early hours of Friday, with cars and motorcycles from all over the city lining up in front of Azadi Square, a major landmark in the Iranian capital.

As patriotic songs filled the air, the participants waved the tricolored flag of Iran from their car windows.

Isfahan, Hamadan, Tabriz, Mashhad, and Qom all held similar processions.

Light and firework displays were set up across the country on Thursday night to commemorate the day in 1979 when Ayatollah Khomeini, the Iranian revolution’s leader, declared the end of Pahlavi rule in the Middle East country.

Bahman 22 (February 22nd)

11) marks the end of the Pahlavi dynasty’s 54-year reign and the establishment of a theocratic government in Iran.

The anti-Pahlavi uprising’s leader, Ayatollah Khomeini, returned to Iran in February.

1, following a 14-year exile.

The events that led to the overthrow of the last Pahlavi dynasty ruler, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, and the return of Khomeini deteriorated Iran’s relations with the United States.

The takeover of the US embassy in Tehran in November of that year, and the subsequent hostage crisis, sparked a diplomatic standoff between the two countries that has lasted to this day.

Later in the day, President Ebrahim Raisi will deliver a traditional speech to commemorate the occasion.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in a statement that Iran’s foreign policy will be guided by the “values of the revolution.”

Saeed Khatibzadeh, a spokesman for the ministry, said in a separate statement that Iran’s “resolve to stand and strive for Iran’s rights and interests remains unwavering.”

On the anniversary of the 1979 revolution, Raisi and Amir-Abdollahian hosted a ceremony for foreign diplomats stationed in Tehran.

Raisi said his administration seeks “strengthening of good neighborliness, building trust and dialogue with its neighbors” in his remarks at the ceremony, while accusing the current US administration of following the same path as the previous one.