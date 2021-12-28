Iran insists that the Vienna talks be centered on lifting oil sanctions.

Iran insists on the lifting of oil sanctions being the main focus of the Vienna talks.

Iran’s main goal is to be able to sell crude oil without restrictions and deposit money in Iranian bank accounts.

As talks to restore the bottlenecked nuclear deal resumed on Tuesday, Iran demanded that the US and its allies promise to allow Tehran to export its crude oil.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told reporters in Tehran that his country is pressing its position ahead of talks on renewing the landmark 2015 nuclear deal.

After a round marred by tensions over Tehran’s new demands, the talks stalled and were delayed earlier this month.

According to Amirabdollahian, Iran wants the next round of negotiations to focus on its sanctioned oil industry.

He stated that the goal is to reach a “point where Iranian oil can be sold easily and without restrictions, and the proceeds deposited in Iran’s bank accounts.”

As part of a historic deal with Western powers, Iran was granted sanctions relief in exchange for limits on its nuclear program.

However, in 2018, then-US President Donald Trump pulled out of the agreement and imposed harsh sanctions on Iran, focusing on its oil sector, which is the country’s lifeblood.

Iran’s crude exports have plummeted, and international oil companies have canceled contracts with the country, jeopardizing the country’s economy.

As the participants in the nuclear deal gathered for their meeting, Amirabdollahian stated that Iran intended to “enjoy all economic concessions under the nuclear deal.”