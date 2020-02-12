Iran invites Lebanon to organize cultural week in Tehran

BEIRUT, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) — Iran on Friday invited Lebanon to organize a Lebanese cultural week in Tehran to boost cultural ties between the two countries, Lebanon’s National News Agency reported.

Lebanon is also invited to attend the international book exhibition in Tehran in April, NNA reported following a meeting between Lebanese Culture and Agriculture Minister Abbas Mortada and the cultural advisor of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Lebanon Abbas Khama Yar.

The two officials discussed bilateral cultural relations and the importance of activating agreements between the two countries to strengthen cooperation in such fields as publishing, theater, cinema and music.