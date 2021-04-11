Iran, Iraq sign joint cooperation program in Baghdad

Trending
TEHRAN, Iran

Iran and Iraq on Sunday signed a five-year joint cooperation program in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

Iran’s Labor and Social Welfare Minister Mohammad Shariatmadari and his Iraqi counterpart Adel al-Rikabi inked the program, according to Iran’s state news agency IRNA.

Al-Rikabi said the implementation of the program will be started immediately.

Shariatmedari, who also met with Iraqi Finance Minister Ali Abdul-Amir Allawi, demanded that Iraq’s natural gas and electricity debt to Iran be paid.

Allawi ensured the Iranian minister that the debt would be paid as soon as possible.

