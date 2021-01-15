Iran, Iraq sign MoUs to boost ties

TEHRAN, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) — Iran and Iraq on Wednesday signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) in Iranian capital Tehran, to enhance cooperation in diverse areas, official IRNA news agency reported.

The agreements were reached at the end of the fourth meeting of the Joint Economic Cooperation Commission of the two countries, where four specialized committees were formed to discuss cooperation on engineering and technical services, consular affairs, monetary and banking matters, as well as trade, according to the report.

Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian said that during the two-day meeting, useful discussions were held between the two sides, which will serve the interests of both neighbors, IRNA reported.

“During the meeting, the proposal to establish a joint investment fund between the two countries was raised and supported,” he added.

Ardakanian said that both sides agreed on an increase in the number of Iraqi planes passing through Iran’s skies.

He announced that “good agreements were reached in the field of communication and information technology and scientific cooperation… and the establishment of a branch of Iran University of Medical Sciences in Iraq.”

The Iranian minister also explained about the meeting on water issues between the two neighbors, saying that the issue will be followed up with the arrival of the Iraqi Minister of Water Resources in Tehran in the near future.

He expressed the hope for reaching a target of 20-billion-U.S.-dollar trade between the two countries, noting that the goal requires “removing customs, monetary and banking barriers, money transfer and giving ground to the private sector.” Enditem