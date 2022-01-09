Iran is “willing to talk” with countries involved in the downing of a Ukrainian plane.

Officials say that investigations will be completed soon and that the perpetrators will be identified.

TEHRAN, Iran –

On the two-year anniversary of the downing of a Ukrainian airliner, which killed 176 people, a solemn ceremony was held at Tehran’s largest cemetery on Friday.

Amir Hossein Ghazizadeh, the head of Iran’s Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans, said it was “one of the saddest days” in the country’s history as he spoke at the ceremony, which was attended by senior civilian and military officials as well as victims’ families.

He expressed hope that the investigation into the incident would be completed quickly and that the perpetrators would be identified, echoing the victims’ families’ pleas.

The incident occurred four days after Iran’s top military commander, Gen.

In January, Qassem Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike.

After taking off from Tehran Airport, two missiles struck a Ukrainian commercial flight, killing all of the passengers and crew.

Iran called it a “human error,” but countries with citizens killed in the incident, such as Canada, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Sweden, have repeatedly dismissed Iran’s explanation.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it was willing to talk to the countries involved as long as the talks respected “country sovereignty, domestic laws, and international obligations.”

According to the report, a criminal investigation has been launched into the case, and the Iranian Cabinet met in January to discuss the matter.

21 2021 agreed to compensate each victim with (dollar)150,000 in reparations.

The announcement came after Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Ukraine said earlier this week that they had given up hope of reaching an agreement with Iran on reparations and would instead resolve the matter in accordance with international law.

In the meantime, many Iranians took to social media to pay tribute to the plane crash victims.

When the incident occurred in early 2020, Javad Zarif, who was Iran’s foreign minister at the time, expressed his “sincere condolences and apologies” to the victims’ families.