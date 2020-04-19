Iran mulls reopening of medium-risk businesses amid slowdown in COVID-19 surge

TEHRAN, April 18 (Xinhua) — Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday urged the health authorities to outline the conditions for the reactivation of “medium-risk” businesses as the country’s infection pace with the novel coronavirus has slowed down recently.

In this regard, the ministry of health, in cooperation with the relevant organs, is obliged to review the conditions for restarting medium-risk businesses and present them to the country’s National Headquarters for Managing and Fighting the Coronavirus, Rouhani was quoted as saying by official IRNA news agency.

Recently, Iran loosened quarantine regulations and allowed the reopening of low-risk businesses. The authorities have urged people to strictly adhere to the guidelines of a smart social distancing plan which urges people to avoid gatherings and observe health protocols in their daily social interactions.

Iran on Saturday reported a total of 80,868 infections and 5,031 deaths over COVID-19. Enditem