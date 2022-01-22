Iran now allows children aged 5 to 11 to be vaccinated.

Omicron infections are on the rise, so the decision was made.

TEHRAN (Iran) –

COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 5 to 11 has been approved by Iranian health authorities in a phased approach with parental consent.

Iran’s Health Ministry spokesman, Mohammad Hashemi, told reporters on Saturday that the national anti-coronavirus headquarters had approved vaccination of children aged 5 to 11.

The nationwide vaccine rollout will take place in stages, with parental or guardian consent required at each stage.

The action is “voluntary” and with “parental consent,” according to Tehran Governor Mohsen Mansouri.

The anti-corona scientific committee and the Health Ministry will announce the type of vaccine to be used and the number of doses to be given, he said.

The announcement comes as the number of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations among children under the age of 10 in Tehran and other major cities has increased dramatically.

Professor

The issue must be given “serious attention,” according to Alireza Zali, the head of Tehran’s coronavirus combat taskforce.

In the wake of the emergence of the omicron strain, he said 43% of children currently hospitalized for COVID-19 had no underlying conditions, indicating a new trend. He also emphasized the importance of vaccinating children.

Iran, the Middle East’s worst-affected country, reported 3,503 new cases and 30 deaths on Saturday, a significant decrease from a few months ago.

Hashemi said in a tweet on Saturday that it was difficult to estimate the percentage of omicron cases in the country, but that some experts estimate it at 30%, with the possibility of it reaching 40%.

He went on to say that the rate of booster dose vaccination as a “safe solution against coronavirus” has “not yet reached the desired level.”

60.4 million people have received at least one dose of vaccine, 53.5 million have received two doses, and 14.2 million have received the third booster shot.

Because vaccine imports were hampered by US sanctions, Iran began its mass vaccine rollout late.

However, in recent months, the rate of vaccination has gradually increased, compensating for the earlier start.