Iran nuclear talks are ‘on track,’ according to an EU official.

Nuclear talks with Iran are ‘on track,’ according to a European Union official.

After negotiations on bringing Iran and the US back to the nuclear deal, an EU official expects an agreement “sooner rather than later.”

BEIJING

Negotiations on the Iran nuclear deal are “on track,” according to an EU official, and a final agreement could be reached soon.

“We’re on the right track for a final agreement,” a senior EU official said of the talks in Vienna, Austria, to bring the United States and Iran back to the 2015 nuclear deal.

The official warned that the slow pace of negotiations could jeopardize a “good solution.”

“However, I believe we will reach an agreement (…) sooner rather than later,” said the official.

Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign policy chief, said last week that he hoped to “inform the public about the final decision within weeks.”

Since the start of the conflict between the two countries, EU diplomacy has worked hard to bring Iran and the United States back to the negotiating table.

Representatives from Iran, China, Russia, France, the United Kingdom, and Germany have met several times under EU chairmanship since last month.

Iran, the United States, China, Russia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and the European Union signed the Iran nuclear deal in 2015.

Tehran agreed to limit its nuclear activities to civilian purposes in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions against Iran.

In 2018, the US unilaterally withdrew from the agreement and re-imposed sanctions on Iran, prompting Tehran to abandon the nuclear deal.