The Iran nuclear deal will face difficult negotiations.

According to an expert, Iran and the parties to the 2015 nuclear deal are looking for a middle ground to de-escalate tensions in the face of the ongoing nuclear crisis.

According to one political analyst, long-awaited talks on the Iran nuclear deal, which resumed last week in Vienna after a five-month hiatus, may result in reconciliation.

“Neither Iran nor the P4(plus)1 – Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and Germany – want the deal to fail.

“Even if the two sides don’t reach an ideal agreement, they might find a middle ground,” Hakki Uygur, the director of the Center for Iranian Studies (IRAM) in Ankara, told Anadolu Agency.

“Neither side would prefer a cessation of negotiations and an escalation of military tensions,” he said.

He pointed out that it would not be a good option for Iran, whose economy has been in recession in recent years due to US sanctions.

Iran and world powers began talks on June 29 in Vienna in a last-ditch effort to resurrect the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the deal’s formal name, after talks stalled following a change of government in Iran in June.

The most recent round of talks ended last week with no significant progress.

Iran presented the Europeans with two draft proposals during the talks: one on sanctions relief and the other on nuclear commitments.

“We saw harsh reactions from the EU and the US in response to the proposals, accusing Iran of having unrealistic expectations,” Uygur said.

The new Iranian delegation, led by a new government, took a tougher stance than its predecessor, provoking a backlash from the United States, which accused Tehran of being insincere.

3. According to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Iran does not appear serious about returning to the nuclear deal’s parameters, which set limits on Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

Uygur stressed that we don’t know specifics about the proposals because they haven’t been made public, but that the secrecy shows that the talks can go on.

After holding consultations in their respective capitals, Iran and the P4(plus)1 countries reconvened in Vienna on Thursday.

Iran’s lead nuclear negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, stated after a joint commission meeting that the parties have a “serious will” to continue talks, indicating that they want to “narrow the gaps.”

