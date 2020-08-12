Iran offers medical aid to 700 injured people in Beirut blasts

TEHRAN, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) — At least 700 people wounded in the recent Beirut blasts have received medical services at Iran’s field hospital set up in the Lebanese capital of Beirut, semi-official Fars news agency reported on Wednesday.

Iran’s field hospital, set up in Beirut on August 8, has received some 700 people who have been offered hygiene and treatment services, Mohammad Baqeri Mohammadi, an official in Iran’s Red Crescent Society (IRCS), said on Wednesday.

Some surgery operations have also been carried out in the field hospital with the efforts of medical staff who have recently been dispatched from Iran to Beirut, he said.

So far, Iran has dispatched 95 tons of aid to Beirut, including various medical items and foodstuff, Head of the IRCS Karim Hemmati was quoted as saying.

Another 60-ton cargo will also be sent to the Lebanese capital soon, he added. Enditem