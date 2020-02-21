Iran overhauls 8 military aircraft

TEHRAN, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) — Iran’s army on Thursday received eight military aircraft overhauled by the Iranian experts, Press TV reported.

Iran Aviation Industries Organization of the Ministry of Defense implemented the project.

The overhauled jets were foreign-manufactured F-4, F-14, F-27, Sukhoi and Mirage types as well as C-130 and 707 transport aircraft, Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said on Thursday.

Countries refused to provide Iran’s Air Force with spare parts or services due to the threats from the United States and its sanctions against the Islamic republic, Hatami was quoted as saying.

However, Iran took steps to tackle the issues and prove self-reliance in the face of sanctions, he added.