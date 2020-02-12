Iran, Pakistan establish joint working group to boost technological cooperation

TEHRAN, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) — Iran and Pakistan have recently established a joint information and communication technologies (ICT) working group seeking to expand technological ties, Financial Tribune daily reported on Saturday.

The decision was made in the Thursday meeting between senior tech authorities from both sides in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan.

In line with the Iranian government policies to expand its international scientific and technological ties, a joint working group on ICT was established as an adjunct unit of Iran-Pakistan Border Trade Committee, according to the report.

“The newly-established unit is aimed at boosting collaboration for the development of ICT infrastructure, regulations and space science,” Sajjad Bonabi, the vice chairman of the board of Telecommunications Infrastructure Company of Iran, was quoted as saying.