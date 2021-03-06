Iran receives 3rd batch of Russian vaccines

TEHRAN, March 4 (Xinhua) — The third batch of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccines arrived in the Iranian capital Tehran on Thursday, the Press TV reported.

Mehrdad Jamali, deputy head of the Iranian Customs Office, was quoted as saying that the new batch of 200,000 doses of vaccines would be immediately delivered to the Iranian Health Ministry.

Iran had already received 240,000 doses of the Russian vaccine on two flights from Moscow in late January and early February.

On Thursday, Iran announced that a total of 1,665,103 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus since Feb. 19, 2020, of whom 60,431 have died. Enditem