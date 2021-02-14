Iran receives “no message” to withdraw forces from Syria: official

TEHRAN, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) — Iran’s presence in Syria is at the official request of the Syrian government, senior assistant of Iran’s foreign minister, Ali Asghar Khaji, said on Sunday.

Asked by the Russian Sputnik about withdrawal of Iran’s forces from Syria, Khaji said that “Tehran has received no message about the withdrawal of its forces from Syria,” official IRNA news agency reported.

He said that “we are there (in Syria) at the request of the Syrian government, and this presence will continue as long as the Syrian people and government want it.”

Those who have came to Syria and have illegally occupied its territories should leave the Arab state, Khaji pointed out.

The Syrian territory should be under the control and sovereignty of the Syrian nation and government, he added.

In July 2020, Iran and Syria signed an agreement to expand “comprehensive” military and security cooperation.

Iran has been a major ally of the Syrian government in its fight against the armed rebels since 2011. Enditem