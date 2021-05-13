Iran registers 14,246 new COVID-19 cases, 2,722,007 in total

TEHRAN, May 13 (Xinhua) — Iran on Thursday reported 14,246 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country’s total infections to 2,722,007.

The pandemic has so far claimed 76,231 lives in Iran, up by 297 in the past 24 hours, Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman of the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education, said during her daily briefing on the state of pandemic in the country.

A total of 2,179,890 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 5,481 remain in intensive care units, said Lari.

The ministry said 17,616,446 tests have so far been carried out across the country.

By Thursday, 1,670,118 people have received coronavirus vaccines, with 330,805 both doses.

Iran has recently implemented restrictions on businesses and travels in high-risk areas amid a new wave of the virus spread in the country.

The country reported its first cases of the disease in February 2020. Enditem