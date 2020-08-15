Iran registers 2,245 new COVID-19 cases, 341,070 in total

TEHRAN, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) — The total number of COVID-19 cases registered in Iran rose to 341,070 on Saturday, after an overnight reporting of 2,245 new patients, official IRNA news agency reported.

Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for Iran’s Ministry of Health and Medical Education, said at her daily briefing that 161 people died from the coronavirus overnight, taking the total death toll to 19,492.

Out of the 2,245 new cases, 943 patients have been hospitalized, she added.

As of Saturday, 295,630 patients have recovered, while 3911 others remain in critical condition in ICU.

And 2,836,252 lab tests for COVID-19 have been carried out in Iran so far, according to the spokeswoman.

As stated by Sadat Lari, 15 Iranian provinces are currently in high risk of infection, while 11 others remain in alert situation.

Iran announced its first cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 19.

Iran and China have offered mutual help in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

In mid-February, at the early stage of the coronavirus outbreak in China, Iran lit up the Tehran Azadi (Liberty) Tower to show its solidarity with China, and donated 3 million masks to China.

In return, China has delivered several shipments of medical supplies to Iran. On Feb. 29, a five-member Chinese medical team visited Iran for a month-long mission to help Iran fight the pandemic. Enditem