Iran registers 6,305 new COVID-19 cases, 1,360,825 in total

TEHRAN, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) — Iranian health authorities announced on Friday 6,305 new COVID-19 confirmed cases, raising the country’s overall count to 1,360,825 infections, state TV reported.

Of the newly infected in the past 24 hours, 589 required hospitalization, Sima Sadat Lari, the spokeswoman for Iran’s Ministry of Health and Medical Education, said at her daily briefing.

And 75 new deaths related to the coronavirus were registered, raising the death toll in Iran to 57,225, she noted. A total of 1,151,676 patients have recovered from the disease and been released from hospitals, but 4,134 others are currently in critical condition.

Iran announced its first cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 19, 2020.

Iran and China have been offering mutual help in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

In mid-February 2020, at the early stage of the coronavirus outbreak in China, Iran lit up the Tehran Azadi (Liberty) Tower to show its solidarity with China, and donated 3 million masks to China. In return, China has delivered several shipments of medical supplies to Iran.

On Feb. 29, 2020, a Chinese medical team visited Iran for a month-long mission to help Iran fight the pandemic. Enditem