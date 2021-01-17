Iran registers 6,471 new COVID-19 cases, 1,311,810 in total

TEHRAN, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) — Iranian health authorities announced on Thursday 6,471 new COVID-19 cases, raising the country’s overall count to 1,311,810, state TV reported.

Of the newly infected, 533 had to be hospitalized, said Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for Iran’s Ministry of Health and Medical Education, during her daily briefing.

Meanwhile, 81 new deaths related to the coronavirus were registered between Wednesday and Thursday, taking the death toll in Iran to 56,538, Lari added.

So far, 1,101,599 COVID-19 patients have recovered or been released, while 4,437 are still in critical condition.

According to the spokeswoman, 8,370,587 tests for the coronavirus have been carried out in Iran as of Thursday.

Iran announced its first cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 19, 2020.

Iran and China offered mutual help in combating the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

In mid-February 2020, at the early stage of the coronavirus outbreak in China, Iran lit up the Tehran Azadi (Liberty) Tower to show its solidarity with China, and donated 3 million masks to China. In return, China delivered several shipments of medical supplies to Iran. Later on Feb. 29, a five-member Chinese medical team visited Iran for a month-long mission to help Iran fight the pandemic. Enditem