Iran rejects U.S. Mideast peace plan as “disgraceful”

TEHRAN, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — Iranian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday strongly rejected the U.S. Middle East peace plan as “disgraceful.”

In a statement released hours after U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement of the so-called Deal of the Century, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said it is the “betrayal of the century” and is “doomed to failure.”

“Palestine belongs to the Palestinians,” he said.

“The Zionist regime (of Israel) is an occupying regime, and the only way to settle the Palestinian cause is a referendum among the real inhabitants of the lands,” the Iranian spokesman added.

Given the importance of the Palestinian issue and the major “conspiracy” behind Trump’s deal, Iran is ready to cooperate at any level to forge unity in the Muslim world and “thwart the big plot that has endangered Muslim nations,” he said.

Trump on Tuesday announced the long-awaited political aspect of his Middle East peace plan, a proposal that has already been repeatedly refused by the Palestinians.

The plan proposes a “realistic” two-state solution and recognizes Jerusalem as Israel’s “undivided capital,” according to Trump.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Tuesday called Trump’s proposal for peace in the Middle East a “nightmare for region.”

“The so-called ‘Vision for Peace’ is simply the dream project of a bankruptcy-ridden real estate developer,” Zarif tweeted.

“But it is a nightmare for the region and the world,” he said.

“Hopefully, (it’s) a wake-up call for all the Muslims who have been barking up the wrong tree,” the minister noted.

Trump’s peace plan is merely a deal between the United States and Israel, Hesameddin Ashena, an adviser to Iran’s president tweeted.

“This is a deal between the Zionist regime (of Israel) and America. Interaction with Palestinians is not on its agenda,” Ashena said.

Besides, “this is not a peace plan but a plan of imposition,” he added.