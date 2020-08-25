Iran reports 133 more virus deaths, over 2,240 cases

ISTANBUL

At least 133 more coronavirus-related fatalities have raised the death toll in Iran to 20,776, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

Some 2,245 more people tested positive for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, pushing the overall count up to 361,150, ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said.

The spokesman added more than 311,365 patients have recovered so far, while 3,848 are hospitalized in critical condition.

Iran is struggling to contain the pandemic since February when the first cases were confirmed in the city of Qom.

Since originating in China last December, COVID-19 has claimed over 809,100 lives in 188 countries and regions.

More than 23.44 million cases have been reported worldwide, while over 15.14 million patients have recovered, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.

*Writing by Zehra Nur Duz from Ankara