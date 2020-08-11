Iran reports 2,345 new COVID-19 cases, 331,189 in total

TEHRAN, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) — Iran’s total COVID-19 infections rose to 331,189 on Tuesday after 2,345 new cases were registered over the past 24 hours, official IRNA news agency reported.

Of the new cases, 269 were hospitalized, said Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for Iran’s Ministry of Health and Medical Education, during her daily briefing.

The total death toll from the novel coronavirus in Iran hit 18,800 after 184 more fatalities were added overnight, Sadat Lari added.

Until Tuesday, 288,620 patients have recovered and 3,983 remain in critical condition, she noted.

A total of 2,736,514 COVID-19 lab tests have been carried out in Iran by Tuesday, she said, adding 15 Iranian provinces are in high-risk and 11 others remain in alert condition over the disease.

Iran announced its first cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 19.

Iran and China have offered mutual help in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

In mid-February, at the early stage of the coronavirus outbreak in China, Iran lit up the Tehran Azadi (Liberty) Tower to show its solidarity with China, and donated 3 million masks to China.

In return, China has delivered several shipments of medical supplies to Iran. On Feb. 29, a five-member Chinese medical team visited Iran for a month-long mission to help Iran fight the pandemic. Enditem