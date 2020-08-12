Iran reports 2,510 new COVID-19 cases, 333,699 in total

TEHRAN, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) — Iran recorded 2,510 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 333,699 on Wednesday.

The death toll from the virus in the country rose to 18,988 after 188 new deaths were added overnight, Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for the health ministry, announced during her daily update.

Out of the new patients, 1,089 were hospitalized, she said, adding that there have been 290,244 recoveries, while 3,940 still remain in critical condition.

The health spokeswoman noted that 2,763,225 lab tests for COVID-19 have been carried out in Iran.

She said that out of 31 provinces, 26 are either in high-risk or alert condition over the disease.

Iran announced its first cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 19.

Iran and China have offered mutual help in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

In mid-February, at the early stage of the coronavirus outbreak in China, Iran lit up the Tehran Azadi (Liberty) Tower to show its solidarity with China, and donated 3 million masks to China.

In return, China has delivered several shipments of medical supplies to Iran. On Feb. 29, a five-member Chinese medical team visited Iran for a month-long mission to help Iran fight the pandemic. Enditem