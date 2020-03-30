Iran reports 2,901 new COVID-19 cases: Health Ministry

TEHRAN, March 29 (Xinhua) — With the 2,901 new confirmed cases over the past 24 hours, the total number of infected people with the novel coronavirus in Iran reached 38,309 on Sunday, reported official IRNA news agency.

Also, the number of people died from the disease reached 2,640 on Sunday, Kianush Jahanpur, head of Public Relations and Information Center of Ministry of Health and Medical Education, was quoted as saying.

Jahanpur said that of all the reported cases, 12,391 have recovered.

The Iranian health official added that 3,467 of the patients are in critical condition.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi said that the number of infected people has taken a downward trend in 13 Iranian provinces.

On Friday, Iran started the implementation of a social distancing plan for one week.

Based on the plan, more restrictions are put on the inter-city travels, and public and entertaining places are closed. Gatherings are banned and work hours of civil servants are reduced.