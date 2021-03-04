Iran reports 8,495 daily cases, 1,648,174 in total

TEHRAN, March 2 (Xinhua) — Iran’s health ministry reported 8,495 daily COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, raising the total nationwide infections to 1,648,174.

The pandemic has so far claimed 60,267 lives in Iran, up by 86 in the past 24 hours, said Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education, during her daily briefing.

Of the newly infected, 784 were hospitalized, said Lari.

A total of 1,406,845 people have recovered from the disease and been discharged from hospitals, while 3,738 remain in intensive care units, she added.

According to the spokeswoman, 10,972,109 tests for the virus have been carried out in Iran as of Tuesday.

Iran announced its first cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 19, 2020. Enditem