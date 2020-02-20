Iran reports first two COVID-19 cases

TEHRAN, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) — Iran’s Health Ministry on Wednesday confirmed two cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, the semi-official Iranian Student News Agency (ISNA) reported.

The report did not elaborate on the nationality of the two people infected. Kiyanoush Jahanpour, chief of the ministry’s information center, was quoted by ISNA as saying that “since the last two days, some suspected cases of the new coronavirus were detected.”

The two confirmed cases were found in the central province of Qom, Jahanpour said, adding that groups for detecting contagious diseases have already been established in the province.

“The two infected people have been isolated,” he said.