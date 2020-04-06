Iran resumes its “low and medium risk” business

Iranian President Hassan Rohani announced that the country’s provinces will resume “low and medium risk” economic activity on Saturday, April 11, and that one move later this movement will spread to Tehran. That day 18 also expires the prohibition of inter-provincial transport, the suspension of school classes and the closure of shrines and places of worship, which could mean a return to normality.

The activities had been stopped as part of the crash plan to stop the coronavirus, but the Iranian authorities estimate that it is time to resume them. The record number of people infected with the virus in the Persian country per day is 3,186, and the number of deceased is 158, according to official data that experts question due to the lack of severe measures by the Government.

Mikel Ayestaran reports. Jerusalem correspondent

Germany Germany overcomes the barrier of 100,000 cases

A couple walks through a viewpoint in Berlin. In Germany the gathering of more than two people has been banned / EFE

Germany has today overcome the barrier of 100,000 registered infections of coronavirus, while the deceased reach almost 1,600 people, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University, which keeps world accounts of the pandemic. Most cases are concentrated in the southern federal states of Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg, as well as the populous North Rhine-Westphalia. The Robert Koch Institute, which coordinates the fight against the virus in Germany, pointed out that the number of infected people daily is gradually decreasing and that 3,677 new cases were recorded this Monday, compared to 5,936 on Sunday.

German Foreign and Finance Ministers Heiko Maas and Olaf Scholz are supporters of developing and expanding the European rescue umbrella to face the financial crisis due to the coronavirus epidemic. “The European Stability Mechanism (MEE) now offers the possibility for the Eurogroup countries to raise capital together and under the same conditions. For Italy it would mean 39,000 million euros in fresh money and for Spain 28,000 million, “both Social Democratic politicians highlight in a joint article published by German media. All these means can be used for the necessary expenses in the fight against the coronavirus. “We do not need a troika, nor controllers, nor a commission to develop reform programs for a country, but fast and precisely targeted aid. That’s what the MEE can offer if we develop it reasonably, Maas and Scholz say.

The presidents of the parliaments of Germany and France, Wolfgang Schäuble and Richard Ferrand, want to reflect on “new steps for greater solidarity and financial political integration” on the occasion of the coronavirus crisis in a joint article published today by the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper . “We are convinced that this debate must take place and that our parliaments can make a contribution to eliminate misunderstandings and move forward together,” said Schäuble and Ferrand. Both politicians demand that “the European budgets and the financial framework that is established for several years, the possibilities of the European Investment Bank and the European Stability Mechanism be mobilized and expanded with all possible flexibility”.

The German government plans to approve today a series of measures to guarantee the supply of protective clothing against the virus for health personnel and other forces involved in the fight against it. For this, it is desired to boost national production with guarantees of invoicing and attractive prices, said Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz. Even overproduction would be encouraged, since many countries abroad are looking for such products. In addition, the cabinet under the command of the Federal Chancellor, Angela Merkel, will foreseeably announce a new aid package for SMEs of up to 500,000 euros per company and which could reach a volume of 300,000 million euros.

The coronavirus crisis worries Germans about the possible financial and economic setbacks. 38% fear that a shortage of some hygiene items will lead to an explosion of abusive prices, according to a survey by the Confederation of Central Consumer. The survey reveals that 33% seriously fear that their private pensions will lose value. But there is also a great fear of not receiving adequate treatment in case of infection due to lack of clinical or medical capabilities. This worries 43% of those consulted. The head of the aforementioned confederation, Klaus Müller, stressed that, however, most of the participants in the poll are not too concerned about the consequences of the epidemic. “This is good, but it should not be forgotten that many people are overwhelmed by financial or health concerns,” said Müller.

Juan Carlos Barrena reports. Berlin correspondent