Iran, Russia to hold joint naval exercise in Indian Ocean: military official

TEHRAN, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) — Iran and Russia will hold a joint naval exercise in the north Indian Ocean in near future, a senior Iranian military official announced on Sunday.

“Holding this exercise demonstrates the naval power of the (Iranian) armed forces,” Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, Deputy Iranian Army Coordinator, was quoted as saying by official IRNA news agency.

“Iran’s navy is at a high level in terms of equipment, manpower, technique and tactics, commandment and control, communication, and access to new equipment,” he said.

“This joint exercise is aimed at establishing security in the north Indian Ocean,” he added. Enditem