Iran says allows “conditional access” to locations requested by IAEA

TEHRAN, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) — Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) has agreed to provide “conditional access” to the locations requested by the International Atomic Energy Organization (IAEA), Tasnim news agency reported Monday.

Iran was not initially opposed to the IAEA’s demand for inspection of two locations in Iran, respectively near Shahreza city in the central province of Isfahan and near the capital Tehran, Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesman for the AEOI, said Sunday.

However, the IAEA’s questions must be based on serious evidence and documents instead of “mere allegations,” he noted.

Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the IAEA, is scheduled to arrive in Tehran on Monday to meet with the Iranian authorities.

During his visit, Grossi will address the cooperation of Iran with the IAEA, “in particular Iran’s provision of access to the agency’s inspectors to requested locations,” an IAEA statement said Saturday. Enditem