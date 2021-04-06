Iran says arrested Israeli spy in East Azerbaijan

TEHRAN, Iran

Iranian authorities said Monday an Israeli spy and a number of others were arrested in the country’s northwestern province of East Azerbaijan, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

In a statement, the office of the director of the Iranian Intelligence Ministry said the suspects were working for security services of different countries.

No information was provided regarding the identities or the nationalities of the alleged spies.

Last year, Iran executed a citizen convicted of spying for the US and Israeli intelligence services.

*Bassel Barakat contributed to this report from Ankara