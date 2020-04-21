Iran says Germany to invest 433 mln USD in petrochem project in Chabahar port

TEHRAN, April 21 (Xinhua) — An Iranian commerce official said that a German company plans to invest 400 million euros (433 million U.S. dollars) in Iran’s major petrochemical project in the southeastern port of Chabahar, Press TV reported on Tuesday.

The German firm will invest in machinery and equipment needed for a methanol production project in Chabahar, said Ahmad Jamali, a deputy for Iran’s high council on free trade zones.

Jamali did not disclose the name of the German company but said that it had previously worked in Iran.

Required permits have been obtained from the relevant Iranian institutions for the activity of German investor and a land has been allocated for the beginning of project, Jamali said.

Chabahar, a main Iranian ocean port on the Sea of Oman, has seen a boom in foreign investment over the past years. Enditem