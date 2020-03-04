Iran says IAEA questions on nuke activities lack legal basis

TEHRAN, March 4 (Xinhua) — Iran said on Wednesday that the questions raised by the the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Iran’s nuclear activities lack legal basis.

Iran has “strong reasons” not to respond to “unprincipled questions and demands” by the IAEA, Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, was quoted by the Tehran Times daily as saying.

No country in the world has had cooperation with the IAEA so much as Iran, Kamalvandi said, adding that Iran has provided “the most detailed” reports to the agency.

On Tuesday, the UN nuclear watchdog reportedly criticised Iran for “not answering questions about possible undeclared nuclear material and nuclear-related activities at three locations in Iran.”

The IAEA is using “bogus” intelligence by the Israeli spy services as the basis for its reports, Kamalvandi said.