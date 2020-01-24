Iran says Omani FM’s visit to Tehran aims at promoting regional security

TEHRAN, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) — Iranian presidential office said Wednesday that the visit of Omani minister responsible for foreign affairs to Tehran was mainly aimed at promoting Gulf security.

“Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah did not bring any message (from other states) to Iran,” Mahmoud Vaezi, the chief of Iranian Presidential office, said.

His visit was aimed at boosting bilateral ties and the security of the Gulf, Vaezi was quoted as saying by the official IRNA news agency.

Both sides discussed the Iranian initiative that “the security of region should be provided by the regional states,” Vaezi said.

Yusuf bin Alawi arrived in Tehran on Tuesday and held talks with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif during his one-day stay in Tehran.

Over the past few years, Oman has played a crucial role in soothing tensions between Tehran and Washington.