Iran says Swiss payment mechanism for humanitarian supplies “insufficient”

TEHRAN, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) — The governor of Iran’s central bank said the Swiss Humanitarian Trade Arrangement (SHTA) to provide agricultural commodities and medicines for Iran is “insufficient,” official IRNA news agency reported Friday.

On Jan. 27, the Swiss Embassy in Tehran, which serves as the U.S. representative, announced that the payment mechanism SHTA would be soon implemented to “enable humanitarian goods to be delivered to Iran.”

Upon the recent request of the Swiss embassy, the Swiss companies sent to Iran pharmaceutical items worth 2.5 million U.S. dollars, while the payment is made through available resources of Iran’s central bank with a Swiss bank, according to Abdul Nasser Hemmati.

Earlier in the day, the U.S. government announced “the completion of the first transactions under a new program meant to allow humanitarian trade to Iran, while leaving in place broader sanctions on the country’s economy.”

However, “if the Americans really claim to avail the supply of medicine and agricultural goods to Iran, they should ease banking mechanisms to transfer and procure resources for commodities,” Hemmati said.

“The technical mechanism of exchange without the possibility of transferring resources is not sufficient,” he noted.