Iran says to cooperate with regional countries to abort Trump’s peace proposal

TEHRAN, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman on Wednesday said that the Islamic republic is ready to cooperate with the regional states to abort U.S. President Donald Trump’s so-called peace plan for the Middle East.

“Iran is ready to work with the regional states to counter the big plot which threatens the Islamic nations,” Abbas Mousavi tweeted on Wednesday.

Mousavi also urged the Muslim countries to leave aside their difference and unite to counter the U.S. move.

Trump on Tuesday revealed the long-awaited political aspect of his Middle East peace plan, a proposal that has already been repeatedly refused by the Palestinians.

The plan proposes a “realistic” two-state solution and recognizes Jerusalem as Israel’s “undivided capital.”

On Tuesday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry called the proposal “disgraceful.”