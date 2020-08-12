Iran says U.S. cannot use “snapback” mechanism to renew UN arms embargo

TEHRAN, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) — The United States cannot use a “snapback” mechanism to renew a UN arms embargo against Iran, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said here on Wednesday.

“Since the United States have left the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, the U.S.’ three European allies have also made it clear that Washington cannot trigger the dispute resolution mechanism that could lead to the restoration of UN to ban on Iran,” said Zarif, according to official IRNA news agency.

“Snapback” is the reimposition of all UN sanctions against Iran, including an arms embargo which is due to expire in October 2020.

“The U.S. draft resolution pertaining to the UN arms embargo is illegal, and the Americans will not receive enough vote for their proposal on Iran in the UN Security Council’s upcoming meeting,” Zarif was quoted as saying.

This will result in further isolation of the U.S. administration, he added.

The UN arms embargo against Iran, subject to the 2015 landmark Iranian nuclear deal, is set to expire in October, and Washington, which left the deal two years ago, has urged the UN Security Council for its renewal. Enditem